3-time WWE champion sends cryptic message hours before AEW Collision

Hours before AEW Collision, a former WWE champion and leading figure in a top faction of the Jacksonville-based promotion, sent a cryptic message that has the wrestling world buzzing.

Montel Vontavious Porter a.k.a. MVP is a former two-time WWE United States Champion and also held the promotion's Tag Team Championship once. He is currently an integral member of the Hurt Syndicate. He recently took to X/Twitter and sent a cryptic message:

“You know, I've been to the edge. I stood there and looked down. I lost a lot of friends there, baby. I got no time to mess around.”

While the implication of this message remains unknown, it does come at a tense time for the Hurt Syndicate. The dominant faction that also features the AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin recently welcomed MJF into the fold, though not without internal resistance, particularly from Lashley.

At AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025, MVP was the voice of reason, brokering MJF’s entry after weeks of lobbying. With Friedman’s official contract signing looming at next week's Dynamite, all eyes are now on Collision to see if we get some insight into Porter's cryptic message.

MJF could be in for shocking turn of events at AEW Dynamite next week

Just days ahead of the highly anticipated contract signing between MJF and the Hurt Syndicate on Dynamite, a new possibility is making the rounds, and it is about a potential swerve. Not to mention, MVP's cryptic tweet about standing at the edge and losing friends somewhat plays into this narrative.

The possibility suggests that the contract signing could serve as a trap, with Cedric Alexander possibly debuting in Tony Khan's promotion to take MJF’s spot. Given MVP’s track record of strategic manipulation, all eyes will be on Dynamite to see if the celebration turns into a shocking ambush.

Only time will tell how things play out between the Hurt Syndicate and MVP next week.

