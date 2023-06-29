3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion returns to AEW Dynamite after a year

On tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion returned to the show after over a year. Despite not being involved in a match, the star in question's appearance on Tony Khan's flagship show is bound to get fans talking.

Johnny TV (fka John Morrison in WWE) returned to AEW on last Friday's Rampage. He aligned himself with QT Marshall and the QTV crew and blindsided Billy Gunn. It seems he is set to be involved in a running storyline with former tag team champions The Acclaimed.

On the episode, Johnny TV appeared alongside QT Marshall and Harley Cameron to cut a backstage promo hyping up their group and stating their intentions in the future. Although brief, this segment marks Morrison's first Dynamite appearance in over a year.

His previous feature on the show took place in June 2022, when former TNT Champion Miro soundly defeated him. Aside from this match, Johnny has competed in the promotion on two other occasions — another loss on Dynamite, this time to Samoa Joe, and a victory over Marc Quen on Dark.

Johnny TV has kept himself busy outside of AEW

Following his previous run in AEW, the real-life John Hennigan returned to the independence scene and competed for several promotions. Most notably, he regularly features in Lucha Libre AAA as Johnny Caballero and in Major League Wrestling, where he performs under his real name.

He also recently ventured into the wild world of influencer boxing, where he holds a perfect 1-0 record after defeating internet personality Harley Morenstein in April of this year. Following his debut win in the sport, he called out another big name in the influencer scene, KSI.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo John Morrison just called out KSI John Morrison just called out KSI https://t.co/Dbw3JTFmbf

Many fans will be hoping that his return to AEW will be more fruitful than his previous spell in the promotion. At 43, The Guru of Greatness still has much to offer and could be a big player in Tony Khan's company.

