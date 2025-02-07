3-Time WWE Tag Team Champion publicly proclaims he wants to marry AEW's Mariah May

Mariah May is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. She won the title last year at All In, by defeating former ally, 'Timeless' Toni Storm. At Grand Slam Australia, she is scheduled to defend it against the former champion in a much-anticipated rematch.

The Glamour's popularity has skyrocketed recently. Fans have praised her not just for her in-ring abilities and charisma, but also her striking looks. One of her biggest admirers is former TNA Digital Media Champion, PCO. The Canadian star is considered a legend in the industry. Interestingly, he was once signed to WWE, where he won the WWF Tag Team Championship thrice with Quebecer Jacques.

A fan on X recently asked the 57-year-old if he wished to work with Mariah May. In response, PCO said that he wanted to get married to her and conquer All Elite Wrestling. In addition, he said that the champion was simply the best.

Trending

"She should mary me [sic] and her and i could conquer AEW. I think she has a solid and healthy neck , she’s simply the best all around!!"

Expand Tweet

Mariah May wants to lock horns with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

In a recent interview with Casual Conversations (via Fightful), The Glamour said that she wants to lock horns with AEW stars Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in title matches.

"Well, Britt Baker’s avoiding me like the plague. I don’t where she is, so I would love to wrestle Britt Baker. For me, watching AEW, I love Jamie Hayter. So if she wants to fix her hair and come back to me and have a shot at this, she can. Every other woman has to earn it, but Jamie Hayter just has to change her hair, and she can have a shot at my world title," she said. [H/T 411 Mania]

Mariah May signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2023. She is best known for her appearances in the Japanese promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback