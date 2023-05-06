3-time WWE world champion competes in first match after 341 days

Tonight on AEW Rampage, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy returned to action after nearly one year.

The Charismatic Enigma made a surprise return to the Jacksonville-based promotion a few weeks ago. He showed up to lend a helping hand to his brother Matt Hardy against The Firm.

Matt Hardy revealed that his brother's return match will be in a multi-men tag team bout against The Firm. He also mentioned that the match will be taking place inside the Hardy Compound. The former WWE United States Champion called it The Firm Deletion match.

The match took place on the latest edition of Rampage. The wrestling world saw the return of Matt Hardy's drone Vanguard 1 as well. The entire Hardy family showed up to take out The Firm. Reby Hardy, her father Señor Benjamin, and Matt's kids all played a role in the match. Matt Hardy's oldest kid hit Stokely Hathaway with a Senton Bomb of his own, putting him to rest.

Finally, after utter chaos, the match came to an end as the Broken Warrior hit the Twist of Fate on Ethan Page and pinned him to pick up the win.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had previously hinted at retiring from professional wrestling. He mentioned on an episode of Dynamite that he would end his career in AEW. It remains to be seen how things will pan out for the Hardys following this win.

Did you enjoy The Firm Deletion match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

