3-time WWE World Champion's return match confirmed after 341 days 

Tonight on AEW Rampage, the date of the return match of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy was announced.

The Charismatic Enigma made a surprise return to the Jacksonville-based promotion a few weeks ago. Prior to his return, the last time fans saw him compete inside the squared circle was back in May of last year. At the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, he teamed up with his brother Matt Hardy to take on The Young Bucks.

Matt Hardy had revealed that his brother will return to action in a multi-man match. The team of the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy, will take on The Firm, including Stokely Hathaway. The bout is set to take place inside the Hardy Compound, but there was no revelation of the date.

For the past couple of weeks, Hathaway and the Firm had been asking about the date of the match, but it was never revealed. Tonight on Rampage, the faction was done asking and chose to take matters into their own hands. They abducted Isiah Kassidy and threatened to throw him off a 15-foot structure.

Ethan Page forced Hardy's hand and asked him to accept the match for next Friday night. With Kassidy's safety in mind, the former WWE Tag Team Champion had no other choice but to agree.

Despite accepting the match, All-Ego Ethan Page ordered Big Bill to throw Kassidy off the structure.

