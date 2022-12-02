3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion accused of manipulating Tony Khan and AEW backstage officials to get main event spot every week

While Tony Khan is known to make most of the booking decisions himself, WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes the AEW President is being subtly manipulated.

Over the last few weeks, Chris Jericho has been featured regularly on Dynamite, and multiple times as part of the main event itself. While it is understandable that the ROH World Champion will be on screen continually, many have interpreted his increased appearances as an added benefit to his backstage influence after his contract extension.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently brought up the topic on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast. The former manager did not mince words as he directly accused AEW star Jericho of manipulation.

"How many weeks is this in a row now that Jericho has manipulated himself to get a main event and/or a solid win, sometimes both at the same time, on this television program when other people go months and months without having two weeks in a row where they get a win. (...) This is an excuse for Jericho to beat somebody on TV every week and here now it's gonna get interesting. Who will he lose to eventually, and how, or will he? Or if he does, will it benefit his next program more than the guy that wins the thing from him. " (0:07 -1:01)

The WWE veteran has previously praised AEW star Chris Jericho

While Jim Cornette is known for his harsh criticism, he has actually praised the JAS leader.

In a previous episode of his podcast, Cornette pointed out that Jericho was "level-headed" in his decision to refuse an EVP position.

"That’s a pretty level-headed response because all the EVPs ended up doing more s**t, right? But Jericho got more money and only has to wrestle and kibitz where he feels like it. For less work and more money? He didn’t give a s**t about being EVP because he didn’t want to build all the company, he just wanted to build his part in it." (from 0:34 onwards)

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what Chris Jericho has planned for in the coming weeks of AEW.

