30-year-old star won't appear in WWE because of Logan Paul, teases potential feud against AEW name

AEW has made quite a few headlining signings over the past few months, but who could their next acquisition be? Logan Paul has established himself in WWE, which opens the window for Dillon Danis to become All Elite.

American Top Team simply disappeared from All Elite Wrestling, but the promotion had a habit of bringing in celebrities and MMA fighters. They notably signed Paige Van Zant, who had a successful career as a fighter, but could they do the same with Danis?

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Dillon Danis explained why his All Elite Wrestling debut has not happened yet.

"Do you know anybody from AEW? Well, I want to do the rival because he [Logan Paul] is in WWE. I want to make an appearance against MJF. We’ve been trying to work on it. It might happen, but I don’t know. But now with the time, we’ve been trying to work on it. Me and him, imagine? That would be great," Danis said. (H/T Fightful)

Danis' feud with Logan Paul is seemingly still heating up, and in the same interview, he boldly claimed that his sources in WWE revealed that they often bully The Ultimate Influencer.

Despite looking to make an AEW debut, Dillon Danis claims he's a fan of WWE's Attitude Era

Danis has a major upcoming fight at MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card, where he'll take on Logan Paul in a boxing match. But could the star be planning the next phase of his career already?

Continuing in the same interview, he mentioned that he doesn't actually know anyone in All Elite Wrestling, but he loves the sport.

"I don’t know Tony Khan. I don’t know anybody there. I would love to do that. It’s perfect because it’s AEW, WWE. I don’t want to against [WWE]. I love wrestling. I love the Attitude Era," Danis said. (H/T Fightful)

It remains to be seen if Danis makes the jump to pro wrestling and debuts in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, considering that he's been having online spats with MJF for a long time, there is some history between the two men.

