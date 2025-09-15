31-year-old star welcomes new member into family ahead of AEW September to Remember

A 31-year-old star who recently returned to AEW has caught attention online after welcoming a new member into her family ahead of the September to Remember event.This Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling will host a three-hour special edition called September to Remember, featuring its flagship show, Dynamite, alongside a one-hour special of its other show, Collision. The event will serve as the going-home show ahead of All Out 2025, and fans can expect all the stars involved in storylines at All Out to set the stage for the pay-per-view. Now, ahead of the show, AEW star Harley Cameron has shared a major personal update online, which has garnered reactions from fans and wrestling personalities.Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old posted a picture of her new dog, whom she calls Mr. Snugg, thus welcoming a new member to her family.&quot;Ladies and gentleman - let me introduce you to Mr Grugg ❤️,&quot; wrote Cameron.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarley Cameron hilariously called out Brodido on AEW DynamiteHarley Cameron is popular for her goofy gimmick in All Elite Wrestling, and the star recently showed that side of her when she called out AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) for a tag match.The incident happened in a backstage interview on the September 3 edition of Dynamite, where Cameron and her partner Kris Statlander were discussing their recent altercations with Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne. The conversation then took a sudden turn as an excited Cameron, while hyping up her and Stat's team, hilariously called out Brodido for a match.You can check out that segment here.Meanwhile, Cameron is set for an Eight-Woman Tailgate Brawl on the All Out: Zero Hour pre-show, where she will team up with Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale to take on Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue.