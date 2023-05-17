31-year WWE veteran willing to come out of retirement if he receives phone call from AEW

Does AEW require the services of an experienced official? Wrestling veteran and former WWE official Mike Chioda, known for his longstanding tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, has expressed his willingness to come out of retirement if he receives a call from All Elite Wrestling.

After being released by WWE in April 2020, Chioda has made appearances as a referee for Tony Khan's promotion, including officiating the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final match between Samoa Joe and Adam Cole at Double or Nothing 2022.

During an episode of his Monday Mailbag podcast, Chioda revealed his eagerness to return to AEW and potentially work with the likes of CM Punk.

"Would I love to do that other show? Am I waiting for that phone to ring? Yeah, I am. Would I love to get back in the ring with CM Punk and work with him? Hell yeah. I'll work with anybody. Of course, you cater to him. Who hasn’t been catered to? All these catered to guys got buses. If they’re drawing the money, you’re pushing them," Chioda said.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the perks given to top performers like John Cena and how CM Punk's presence is crucial for drawing a large crowd at Wembley Stadium:

"When John Cena was catered to, he had a bus. Like 90% of the merchandise that was up in the stands all the time was all John Cena. They used to hear it from all the boys. The boys said, 'Oh man, none of my merch is up there. None of my frickin merch is up there.' Going into August to Wembley Stadium with AEW, you're gonna need CM Punk there to draw that crowd. Don't think he ain't gonna be on that card." [H/T - Wrestling News]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers “CM Punk and FTR vs. The Elite. That’s gotta be it, right? If you want to sell 50K tickets and take this company to the next level, that’s it, that’s me dreaming. That six-man tag in Wembley Stadium (ALL IN) could help launch AEW to the next level.”



- Dax Harwood via Uproxx “CM Punk and FTR vs. The Elite. That’s gotta be it, right? If you want to sell 50K tickets and take this company to the next level, that’s it, that’s me dreaming. That six-man tag in Wembley Stadium (ALL IN) could help launch AEW to the next level.”- Dax Harwood via Uproxx https://t.co/sTQX8eeXJK

Mike Chioda praises former AEW World Champion CM Punk's performances and work ethic

Former WWE official Mike Chioda recently spoke highly of CM Punk ahead of his rumored return to AEW.

During the same episode, the veteran praised Punk's dedication and work ethic, emphasizing his ability to deliver captivating performances in the ring.

"At the end of the day, it’s about the business. It’s about money. CM Punk will provide you with one hell of a show. Every time he goes out there, he gives it 110%. His promos are phenomenal whether it is shoot or work, and most of them are shoot. I’ve always loved CM Punk," Chioda said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @AndrewZarian Expect CM Punk's return to AEW to be announced in the coming days. Expect CM Punk's return to AEW to be announced in the coming days.- @AndrewZarian https://t.co/OcqTEoK7wL

Chioda's comments show the level of respect and admiration that many in the wrestling industry have for Punk.

Rumors are circulating about CM Punk's potential return to Tony Khan's promotion for the company's upcoming third television show, rumored to be titled Collision.

