33-year old AEW star turns down joining the Blackpool Combat Club

An AEW star has turned down joining one of the most dominant factions in All Elite Wrestling, Blackpool Combat Club.

The name in question is none other than Ricky Starks. The Absolute One has been feuding with the Blackpool Combat Club since he faced Bryan Danielson in a Strap Match at AEW All Out.

Starks defeated Wheeler Yuta last Sunday at WrestleDream with Jon Moxley on commentary. During the match, Moxley commented on Ricky and said he was so pretty that he wasn't sure whether to punch or kiss him.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Ricky Starks revealed his frustrations with factions and took a shot at the Blackpool Combat Club.

"I don't know. I'm sick of groups, I really am. I'm tired of groups, I'm tired of factions. Everybody has a faction, everybody has a group. So annoying. I would say 'thanks but no thanks, I don't want to join the BCC.' I don't want to have to walk around wearing those jackets. I could [give the black jacket a makeover], but there is only so much you can do with a black jacket. It's just hard. Everyone is bleeding, there is a lot of blood. The exchange of bodily fluids, it's just a lot. It's a lot. I'm too handsome to be hardcore, but I'm too hardcore to be handsome sometimes," said Starks. [H/T:Fightful]

Ricky Starks warns Adam Copeland to not use the 'Spear' in AEW

AEW star Ricky Starks has a warning for Adam Copeland after he jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling from WWE.

During the closing moment of WrestleDream pay-per-view, former WWE Superstar Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, made his All Elite debut and saved Sting from Christain Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

During a recent edition of the Battleground podcast, Ricky Starks talked about Adam Copeland joining All Elite Wrestling and said he was excited to see his matches.

"I think it's a great thing. Having new people come and spruce it up and mix it up is always good, especially people who are eager to try and help. That can only benefit everyone. I am excited to see the matchups he's able to have within AEW. It's a very exciting time, especially people who have fallen out of wrestling, to hear that Edge...Adam Copeland is back, is good. I just need to have a talk with him about the spear. There is only one top dog who uses the spear, and it's me, Ricky Starks," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Starks also warned Copeland not to use Spear:

"We have to nip that in the bud. It's just minor housekeeping rules when you come to AEW. Don't tug on Superman's cape, don't p*ss in the wind, and don't do the spear. I don't want to have to spear Adam Copeland. I'll be hated even more online. Edge, Christian, whatever, the biggest spear at AEW is me. I have the best spear," Ricky Starks added. (H/t Fightful )

Adam Copeland is set to make his AEW debut next week on Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite. The Rated-R Superstar will face Luchasaurus in a singles match.

