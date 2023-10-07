"Don't do the Spear" - AEW star has a warning for Adam Copeland (Edge) after his jump from WWE

An AEW star delivered a message to Adam Copeland after his jump from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), warning him not to use the Spear. The star in question is Ricky Starks.

During a recent edition of the Battleground podcast, Ricky Starks talked about Adam Copeland joining All Elite Wrestling. The Absolute said everyone would benefit from Copeland's experience, and he was excited to see the 49-year-old's matches.

However, Starks then said he needed to talk to the WWE Hall of Famer about his finishing move, Spear, and added that only one of them could use it.

"I think it's a great thing. Having new people come and spruce it up and mix it up is always good, especially people who are eager to try and help. That can only benefit everyone. I am excited to see the matchups he's able to have within AEW. It's a very exciting time, especially people who have fallen out of wrestling, to hear that Edge...Adam Copeland is back, is good. I just need to have a talk with him about the spear. There is only one top dog who uses the spear, and it's me, Ricky Starks." Starks said (H/t Fightful )

The 33-year-old then warned the Rated R Superstar not to use 'Spear' and said:

"We have to nip that in the bud. It's just minor housekeeping rules when you come to AEW. Don't tug on Superman's cape, don't p*ss in the wind, and don't do the spear. I don't want to have to spear Adam Copeland. I'll be hated even more online. Edge, Christian, whatever, the biggest spear at AEW is me. I have the best spear," Ricky Starks added. (H/t Fightful )

Johnny TV reacts to Adam Copeland's (Edge) joining AEW

The pro wrestling world is still buzzing about Adam Copeland's move to All Elite Wrestling since his debut in the Jacksonville-based company on October 1 at WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Johnny TV (aka John Morrison) replied to Copeland's Twitter (X) announcement about joining Tony Khan's company and said he was excited about his arrival.

"It was awesome seeing you yesterday bro! I learned so much from you at the beginning of my career, and now 2 decades I still feel like watching you in and out of the ring still shows me ways to improve myself as a person and performer. I’m Stoked you’re with AEW."

