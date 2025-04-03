33-year-old ex-AEW star is done wrestling, now owns a food truck

A former AEW star is apparently done with wrestling following his recent departure from the company, according to a top star. It has been revealed that the star now owns a food truck.

Ad

The 33-year-old ex-AEW star Zak Knight is done with wrestling after decades in the industry. Zak is the brother of Saraya (fka Paige). Knight wrestled a number of matches on All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor while he was under contract last year. However, it was recently announced that Knight has been released from the company.

Later, Zak Knight's sister, Saraya also announced her departure from Tony Khan's promotion. Meanwhile, the former Paige recently revealed her brother's status in wrestling. In an interview with The Guardian, Saraya revealed that Zak Knight now owns a food truck and is currently focusing on his family and business, hinting that he might be done with wrestling:

Ad

Trending

“He’s got a food truck in Norwich called Zaket Potato and he’s having a great time. He has a wife, three kids, he wants to be at home and focus on his business.” [H/T: The Guardian]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former AEW star confirmed that her wrestling career hasn't ended

The former AEW star Saraya recently confirmed that her wrestling career is far from over despite parting ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Saraya reflected on her run in Tony Khan's promotion, confirming she's not done with wrestling yet:

“I’m really happy I got the stories that I got because I got to hang with wonderful women and I got to help Toni [Storm] in a way at the beginning, I got hang with Ruby [Soho]. I got to be with Harley [Cameron]. She’s such a big superstar. Even if not everyone was happy with the way storylines were or how I was portrayed, I had a great time. I had a great time behind the scenes. I was having fun. This isn’t the end of my wrestling career."

Ad

Check out the video below:

Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for the former WWE Divas Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback