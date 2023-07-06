33-year-old star makes a huge promise to his daughter, vows to win his first title soon in AEW

AEW is home to quite a number of prestigious championships at this stage, but the biggest one is the AEW World Championship. Despite coming up short last week against the champion MJF, Ethan Page believes he'll ultimately succeed.

Page has already been in a number of factions since making his All Elite Wrestling debut. While his best-received pairing was The Men of the Year, he now seems to be building toward a babyface run alongside The Hardys.

In a post-match promo after AEW Collision, which aired as a mini-documentary, Ethan Page revealed that he promised his daughter that he'd win championship gold soon.

"My family was sitting in the front row and saw me almost reach greatness. You know what they also saw? They saw the referee ask me if I wanted to give up, multiple times, and every single time, I said 'No.' (...) I gave everything I had. On my way to the back, I told her that daddy was okay, this was not my last match, and I promised her that I would win gold in AEW. I don't plan on breaking that f**ing promise." (H/T: Fightful).

Page's pairing with Matt and Jeff Hardy seems to be gearing him up for a major babyface turn, and since MJF is a heel, this could open up the door for a feud with the current champion. The star has been showing shades of a turnover the past few months and notably danced alongside Jeff during a house show.

Ethan Page doesn't believe that he "came up short" after losing to the AEW World Champion

So far, All Ego Ethan Page has yet to win championship gold in the Jacksonville-based promotion, despite being a two-time Impact Wrestling Champion. However, it seems like the star believes that will change sooner than later.

During the same promo, the Canadian star shot down claims that he should regret the outcome of his match on Collision.

"I lost. I don't think I came up short though. The worst thing is, everyone is going to say to me, ' You were just this close. Everybody you love was there to see you win, but you came up short.' I did not come up short tonight. The record will show that Ethan Page lost to MJF for the AEW World Title in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, but I did not come up short." (H/T: Fightful).

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Ethan Page COOKED MJF In that Promo his Best Promo in AEW thus Far #AEWCollision Ethan Page COOKED MJF In that Promo his Best Promo in AEW thus Far #AEWCollision https://t.co/WhvpOg2icE

Page has also notably taken criticism in stride since being paired with The Hardys and even joked off a fan telling him that he's as badly booked in All Elite Wrestling as Baron Corbin is in WWE.

