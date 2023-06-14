AEW star has one-word response after being compared to Baron Corbin

AEW has often been compared to WWE, especially based on the promotion's handling of their stars. Recently a fan suggested that Ethan Page's booking is becoming as bad as Baron Corbin, to which the star had a hilarious response.

Page is currently tied to Matt and Jeff Hardy after losing his contract to the veterans. Due to this, he's had to perform quite a number of skits over the past few weeks, which is a far cry from his Men of the Year days. This has naturally upset some, and a fan boldly called for him to leave the promotion in light of this.

In response to a fan criticizing his current booking and comparing him to Baron Corbin, the AEW star hilariously pointed out that the former King of the Ring is rich, hinting that he might want to copy that aspect of the WWE star.

"Rich?" Page tweeted.

Page recently reacted to news that Hollywood actor Karl Urban is in leading talks to play Johnny Cage in the sequel of 2021's Mortal Kombat after rumors that WWE Superstar The Miz threw his hat in for the role.

Ethan Page recently broke character to juke to The Hardys' theme at an AEW house show

Matt and Jeff Hardy are as famous as their theme song, which holds a special place in many fans' hearts. Jeff's dancing, or "juking" as the brothers call it, is also something the star has made synonymous with the theme, and recently Ethan Page took a shot at it.

The brothers recently teamed up with Hook at a house show, and after winning the bout, All Ego confronted Jeff. However, their argument quickly turned into Page trying his best to pull off The Charismatic Engima's juke instead of trading blows.

It remains to be seen if Ethan Page will turn over a new leaf and become a major babyface alongside The Hardys or eventually turn on them after they put their faith in him. Either way, it seems like he plans to become rich like Baron Corbin, which might hint at an eventual betrayal in the making.

