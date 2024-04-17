33-year-old wrestler takes a massive shot at AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) after his recent comments

A 33-year-old wrestler has fired a massive shot at AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) in light of the latter's recent comments from an interview. The star in question is Effy.

The Rated-R Superstar became a two-time TNT Champion by defeating his best-friend-turned-rival Christian Cage in a vicious I Quit match on AEW Dynamite last month. Copeland has since successfully defended the title twice, against his former mentee Matt Cardona on AEW Collision, and against Penta El Zero Miedo last week on Dynamite.

In a recent interview, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on the current stage of his career and revealed that he had around a year and half left in the tank as an active competitor in his estimation. Copeland's remarks elicited a response from independent wrestler, Effy.

The Weapon of Sass Destruction is currently signed with GCW, where he has competed against former WWE talent including Cardona, MxM (Mansoor and Mason Madden) and Dirty Breeze (Tyler Breeze and Dirty Dango). Taking to X/Twitter, Effy took a shot Adam Copeland, critiquing the former WWE Champion's version of the spear.

"Good, he still has time to learn how to do the Spear correctly," tweeted Effy.

AEW star Adam Copeland commented on a possible future heel turn

Adam Copeland is widely regarded as one of the greatest heels in the history of pro-wrestling. However, since returning to the squared circle from retirement in 2020, he has been presented consistently as a babyface. Despite briefly playing a villanous role during his last WWE run as the founder of The Judgment Day, Copeland reverted to a crowd favourite after he was kicked out of the stable.

During an interview with Mo Amir of VANCOLOUR, the reigning AEW TNT Champion discussed the prospect of turning heel, questioning the feasibility of the move.

"It’s always fun to play a character where your job is to fall flat on your face and to have no redeeming qualities, and that’s easy. It’s easy to get people to not like you. Especially in today’s climate, it’s hard to get an audience on your side. I think the only reason I’ve been able to, up until this point, is because everyone understands the real story of Adam behind the character and the battle to get this thing back after being forced to retire. So I think now, as much as it’d be nice to try and be heel, I tried it once and it failed pretty miserably (laughing). So, I don’t know if it would work anymore. But, it was fun while it lasted for sure." [H/T - Wrestlezone]

Adam Copeland is scheduled to team with Eddie Kingston and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe to face former AEW World Trios Champions, The House of Black in the upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty 2024.

