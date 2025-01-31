34-year-old star got heat for how he addressed CM Punk: "If you don’t know him, don’t call him Phil"

CM Punk is one of the most iconic names in professional wrestling history. Although he is currently signed to WWE, he was an AEW star before rejoining the Stamford-based promotion.

CM Punk's relationship with All Elite Wrestling took a blow during his final days there. But, he is still good friends with a few names in the company. One of them is the 34-year-old, Danhausen. The Very Nice Very Evil star has one of the most unique characters in the modern wrestling landscape. He has a quirky personality and often gives personal nicknames to popular wrestlers. Interestingly, his nickname for the Best in the World is, 'Pepsi Phil.'

The inspiration behind this name came from Punk's legal name (Phillip Jack Brooks) and the Pepsi tattoo on his left shoulder. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Danhausen opened up on how he received criticism for this.

“He’s got the Pepsi logo tattooed on him. Some people call him Phil... People were like, ‘Oh, don’t call him Phil. If you don’t know him, don’t call him Phil.’ But I’m like, 'That’s Pepsi Phil.' Like an annoying idiot, I call him Pepsi Phil,” said Danhausen. [From 56:50 to 57:18]

CM Punk is unsure when his last match will be

CM Punk is currently 46 and is preparing to enter the Royal Rumble match this year. He has been delivering some of the finest work of his career. However, in a recent interview with Jackie Redmond, he revealed that he is unsure how long he will wrestle.

"I never know when my last match is going to be, and you see guys like John Cena doing a full blown retirement tour. I look at myself like I’m on the same road as John, maybe just not egotistical enough to announce to everybody, ‘Hey, this is it,'” said the former AEW star. [H/T 411 Mania]

Punk will be one of the 30 entrants in the upcoming 2025 Royal Rumble match. It remains to be seen if he will win the battle royale and finally main-event WrestleMania.

