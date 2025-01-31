CM Punk to pull out his trump card; Cody Rhodes to be backstabbed by legend? - 5 betrayals that may happen at Royal Rumble 2025

Royal Rumble is WWE's first big premium live event of the year, officially marking the onset of WrestleMania season. Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make it a star-studded extravaganza this year. Over the years, Royal Rumble has witnessed some of the most jaw-dropping surprises and shockers, including betrayals that left fans utterly bewildered.

The same can be expected this year and why not? The Triple H-led regime is known for delivering stunning surprises. That being said, the company could be poised to take fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions at the impending spectacle. The WWE Universe might see some major treachery and heartbreaking moments in Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday.

Here are five potential betrayals that may happen at Royal Rumble 2025.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

#5. Jacob Fatu could backstab Solo Sikoa

The relationship between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa has been in a precarious state ever since the latter walked away from his stablemates on SmackDown without uttering a word. Both the new Bloodline members are expected to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match this year, where their relationship may take the final blow.

Trending

Fatu may turn his back on his master during the match, eliminating Sikoa from the contest. But why would he do that? It could be because The Samoan Werewolf has no reason to obey Solo Sikoa now that the latter is no longer The Tribal Chief. Besides, The Street Champion also lost the custody of the revered Ula Fala, which arguably made him powerless.

Expand Tweet

#4. Bianca Belair may betray Jade Cargill at Royal Rumble

One of the betrayals potentially looming on the horizon is Bianca Belair backstabbing Jade Cargill. The Storm is rumored to return at the Women's Royal Rumble match amid the speculation of her mysterious attacker. However, Belair could reveal herself as the mastermind behind the attack, turning her back on Cargill during the match.

This would be an intriguing sight for the fans. The EST backstabbing Big Jade at the Rumble could eventually lead to their highly anticipated WrestleMania match. WWE has a very good opportunity to showcase that angle this weekend to sow the seeds of the dream match between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

#3. Seth Rollins could turn his back on Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

Seth Rollins has been in a dilemma lately against The OG Bloodline members. On the one hand lies his friendship with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, while on the other, his disdain for Roman Reigns remains. Amid this predicament, Drew McIntyre attempted to taint his mind on RAW but to no avail. Karrion Kross also tried to evoke Rollins' inner demons of late.

It could all come to fruition at Royal Rumble when The Visionary may finally snap. There is a good possibility that Seth Rollins could turn heel this Saturday, and The OG Bloodline members may burn in his wrath. The 39-year-old could betray his good friends, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, eliminating both members from the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Expand Tweet

#2. Randy Orton might take out Cody Rhodes post-match

Cody Rhodes is set to compete against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at Royal Rumble. Although he is expected to emerge victorious, Saturday night may still end up being a nightmare for The American Nightmare. Following the match, Owens could unleash a vicious attack on Rhodes to exact revenge for his potential loss.

However, Randy Orton is likely to make a shocking return and come to the aid of his friend. Just when things appear fine, The Viper could hit Cody Rhodes with an RKO out of nowhere, leaving the entire arena stunned in silence. The murmurs of this betrayal have been going on for quite some time now, and it could finally come to fruition at Royal Rumble.

#1. Paul Heyman may betray Roman Reigns to fulfill CM Punk's favor

The biggest betrayal that might happen at Royal Rumble 2025 is Paul Heyman turning on Roman Reigns. The OTC and CM Punk could be the last two survivors in the Men's Rumble match. It could be that very moment when Punk decides to use his trump card—the favor that Heyman owes him for helping The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Expand Tweet

The favor could be such that if he and Reigns ended up being the final two contestants in the match, The Wiseman would help him win the match. Should the moment come, Paul Heyman may have no other choice but to fulfill his promise to The Best in the World. In a shocking turn of events, Heyman could step into the ring apron, sobbing with guilt and dragging the OTC's attention.

Just when Roman Reigns would be left confused at the sight unfolding in front of him, CM Punk, aware of the situation, could throw him over the top rope to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. A cold act of treachery from The Wiseman to The Tribal Chief could become the biggest highlight of the night this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback