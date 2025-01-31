CM Punk drops another major hint about the favor that Paul Heyman is expected to grant him

The wrestling world has been going crazy about the undisclosed favor that Paul Heyman owes CM Punk for helping Roman Reigns out at Survivor Series 2024. He dropped another major hint about what the favor could be.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, CM Punk had a sit-down interview with his good friend and WWE employee Jackie Redmond, who asked him some hard-hitting questions about his history with the Rumble and his thoughts on Drew McIntyre, among many other things.

When she continued to press CM Punk about the favor that Paul Heyman owes him, Punk first refused to divulge anything:

"No, because I don't know when I'm going to need to cash it in. We're friends, Paul and I. So between the two of us, we probably owe each other a lot of favors." [11:24 - 11:35]

CM Punk then threw a little bit of fuel on the fire, stating that people think it's connected to someone else who Paul Heyman is close with, presumably referring to Roman Reigns:

"I think the sneaking suspicion is that people think it's connected to somebody else that Paul is close with, but we'll find out." [12:03 - 12:12]

Then, he made a huge tease by stating that the favor might be something that Paul Heyman is uncomfortable with doing:

"We'll have to wait and see. He's a powerful guy. The favor might have to be something he's completely uncomfortable with doing." [15:16 - 15:27]

Of course, Paul Heyman has no choice but to acknowledge and go through with the favor. On the January 21 episode of RAW, Punk teased calling in a favor or two at the Rumble.

He previously teased that the favor could be WrestleMania-related.

CM Punk got a huge pop for taking a shot at WWE legend Hulk Hogan

On the aforementioned January 21 episode of RAW, CM Punk ran through his potential opponents for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, telling stars like Sami Zayn that they aren't on his level.

However, the most brutal dig had to be toward Hulk Hogan, who Punk said he would eliminate by throwing his "dusty a**" over the top rope before ending Hulkamania.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, this received a largely positive reaction as Hogan is not popular among a very vocal part of the WWE fanbase. While many first thought it had to do with his political views, fans pointed out that The Undertaker, who shares Hogan's political views, gets a great response to this day. It was then argued that Hogan's decline in popularity had to do with the compounding effects of past controversies - something The Undertaker never had to face.

