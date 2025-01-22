Karrion Kross to prey upon legendary 5-time World Champion ahead of WWE Royal Rumble? Exploring the chances

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble 2025, is around the corner, and so could be Karrion Kross' next victim on Monday Night RAW. Ever since pinning Uncle Howdy, The Final Testament leader has been lurking in the shadows waiting to hunt his new prey. It appears that a legendary five-time World Champion could be on his radar on the red brand.

The Doom Walker could cast its ominous shadow on Seth Rollins. The speculation arose after what transpired on RAW this week. Kross was spotted mysteriously spying on Rollins backstage, and his sinister smile indicated his malignant intentions. He posted that very image on Instagram with a cryptic caption, "Messiah, Messiah... where art thou?" along with the hourglass emoji.

Karrion Kross' words were dripping with malevolence as if he was calling out Seth Rollins' evil side, 'The Messiah,' that Rollins was back in the day. The sand clock emoji was seemingly an alarming threat to the former Shield member that the clock was ticking on his fate. The Visionary also has quite a history with Authors of Pain, who happen to be the members of The Final Testament.

Trending

There is a high chance that The Doom Walker could prey upon Seth Rollins next week on Monday Night RAW. He, along with AOP, could launch a ruthless attack on the former World Heavyweight Champion days ahead of the Royal Rumble. This could officially sow the seeds of a fresh rivalry between Kross and Rollins, which could pave the way for the latter's heel turn.

Expand Tweet

However, the above-mentioned scenario is entirely speculation at this point based on the recent events on RAW. Regardless of how the story shapes up in the coming weeks, Karrion Kross has certainly sparked quite a buzz among the fans.

Karrion Kross to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41?

Karrion Kross' recent segment on Monday Night RAW has sparked a whirlpool of speculation among fans. In a promo with Jackie Redmond, the 39-year-old expressed his intentions to go after top stars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn. It appears that he has set his sights on The Visionary.

Expand Tweet

Since then, a lot of fans have been wondering whether WWE is laying the foundation for a WrestleMania 41 match between Rollins and Kross. Even though it is quite plausible, the company may not go in this direction for the year's biggest annual extravaganza.

Seth Rollins is one of the most decorated stars in WWE, having competed in several monumental matches at WrestleMania. On the other hand, Karrion Kross has not been able to establish himself as a top-tier talent due to his recent bookings. He has been struggling in the mid-card division for years.

Therefore, the company would look to book Rollins in a high-profile match at The Show of Shows. Hence, Kross facing The Visionary at WrestleMania 41 seems unlikely at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback