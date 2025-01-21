WWE may have subtly teased Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 41 opponent and it’s not CM Punk

Seth Rollins and CM Punk continued their rivalry, and there is a possibility that the two megastars will collide at WrestleMania 41. WWE Creative has yet to reveal its plans, and things might change going forward.

On RAW on Netflix tonight, WWE might have hinted to fans who The Visionary will face at The Grandest Stage of Them All. And this RAW star is Karrion Kross of The Final Testament.

Karrion Kross was in the background during a Seth Rollins/Sami Zayn backstage segment

Seth Rollins has unfinished business with many superstars, and there has been some tension between him and some of his friends on RAW lately. One of them is Sami Zayn.

Even though things appear to have returned to normal recently, Zayn and Rollins had a backstage segment, with Karrion Kross in the background. Fans have seen the leader of The Final Testament in similar segments before, which led to feuds and matches on RAW (e.g., The New Day or The Miz).

Thus, this could be a hint that Karrion Kross will come after the former World Heavyweight Champion and could challenge him to a match at 'Mania.

Karrion Kross referred to Seth Rollins during a RAW segment

Karrion Kross is another WWE Superstar who could participate in the Royal Rumble Match and aim to get a title shot at WrestleMania 41. The leader of The Final Testament spoke with Jackie Redmond on RAW and referred to Seth Rollins.

The Visionary has also declared for the Rumble Match, and Karrion Kross referred to him as one of the top names he has overcome to win the match. Whether this could lead to a feud remains to be seen, but it could be a hint at a future match between the two.

Seth Rollins could help Karrion Kross get a push

Karrion Kross has stuck in mid-card and hasn't seen much success in singles action ever since he made it to the main roster. Still, a potential feud with The Visionary could be what he needs to get a push by WWE.

Rollins is one of the top wrestlers in WWE, and the creative team could use him in a similar way as they did with Bronson Reed, who got a push from WWE in late summer to early autumn as part of his feud with The Visionary.

