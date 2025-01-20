Sami Zayn to announce he is leaving; 12-time champion replaced due to injury? 4 surprises that may happen on WWE RAW this week

WWE could make the go-home episode of RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event a big one. Multiple matches and segments have been announced, with more likely to come.

Among them might be a few announcements regarding the WWE Transfer Window, with multiple stars teasing moves across RAW and SmackDown. Not a lot of moves have been confirmed so far.

Regardless, a lot could happen. So, with that in mind, here are four surprises that are possible on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#1. Sami Zayn announces he is leaving WWE RAW

This one seems straightforward. Sami Zayn has hinted at a move to SmackDown for a while. He appeared on the blue brand multiple times since the WWE Transfer Window became a thing and last week, The Honorary Uce wanted to speak with Adam Pearce about something important.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Considering Zayn faced The Miz in a match with low substance on RAW last week, his time on the red brand may be considered over. The former Intercontinental Champion might want a fresh start for himself away from the OG Bloodline, especially if Roman Reigns permanently moves to Monday nights.

#2. Bayley is officially signed by WWE RAW

Similarly to Sami Zayn, it seems like Bayley's time on SmackDown has come to a natural conclusion. She put over Tiffany Stratton clean for the WWE Women's Championship in the main event of Friday's show, while also teasing a match with Roxanne Perez.

Expand Tweet

While this could mean the NXT star is called up to the blue brand, Bayley herself needs to move to RAW. The Role Model could do with a change in scenery, with new opponents and storylines awaiting her. Roxanne can follow her as well, as they embark on their potential feud.

#3. Jey Uso gets involved in Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins after being provoked

Image via WWE.com

Jey Uso said he is done with Drew McIntyre, but The Scottish Warrior might not be done with him.

The YEET Master is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, so his entire focus will be on that. However, what if McIntyre forces the issue and insults Uso in a backstage segment?

That could be a way of ensuring neither he nor Seth Rollins is pinned on RAW. The two will face each other in a WrestleMania XL rematch. Expect a long and tense affair, with shenanigans at the end of it if WWE wants to protect them. CM Punk might be chosen for the spot, but he has been shown not to care about both Rollins and McIntyre anymore.

Instead, Jey Uso could decide to run in and attack the Scotsman due to their potential interaction, leading to a disqualification. Gunther can then attack his challenger from behind, showcasing the dangers of switching focus while facing The Ring General.

#4. Sheamus is assaulted backstage by Bron Breakker

The other RAW match on the Saturday Night's Main Event card is for the Intercontinental Championship. Bron Breakker will defend his title against Sheamus. While things didn't go out of control between them last week, the two could get into a brawl on the go-home show.

Expand Tweet

This brawl could lead to Breakker injuring Sheamus, potentially with a spear through a wall. This would rule The Celtic Warrior out of Saturday Night's Main Event, leading to Adam Pearce scrambling for a last-minute replacement to challenge for the IC Title. Another babyface could fill the spot, like Rey Mysterio or Dragon Lee.

As for Sheamus, he can eventually get his big match against Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41. That's the perfect stage for the WWE legend to finally become a Grand Slam Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback