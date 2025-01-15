Jey Uso to fail to dethrone Gunther due to former WWE Tag Team Champion's actions? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso could once again miss out on becoming World Champion again due to a former WWE Tag Team Champion. At the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, the former Intercontinental Champion will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.

Unfortunately, his chances of coming out on top may be low. This could be because of The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion is going after The OG Bloodline members and wants to end them for good.

Jey Uso is not the only one McIntyre is after. He has attacked Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso over the past few weeks. This drama could continue heading into Saturday Night's Main Event.

At SNME, we could have a major situation on our hands. The Samoan superstar could be on the verge of victory until Drew McIntyre plays spoilsport and costs Uso the World Heavyweight Championship.

This Scottish Warrior could do such a thing to move forward in his mission and get to Roman Reigns. Costing Jey Uso the World Title could help the former WWE Champion get The OTC's attention.

Drew McIntyre hasn't forgotten what Jey Uso's family did to him

The Scottish Warrior could have been the one to end Roman Reign's iconic run with the World Championship if it wasn't for Jey Uso and The Bloodline. While many superstars have moved on from it, McIntyre doesn't forget so easily.

Speaking on the Babyfaces podcast, the former WWE Champion claimed he is not only targeting Jey Uso but his entire family:

"I win the rumble, okay? I can pick whatever champion I want. It's not a priority right now. I'll pick it on the night at WrestleMania. I'm focused on taking out people that have wronged me, which is the members of the OG Bloodline. I made it very clear, I'm targeting right now. Whatever happened on RAW last week was not an excuse. Had me distracted. I've heard Jey got a quick a quick roll up. I beat him 10 times on TV before he beat me one time with a fluke win. Does it make him better? No. Does it mean he got me with that quick win? I guess it's all over after everything he caused me and my family, I'll just let it go? No, I'm going to target him. I'm going to target his family. That's my priority right now."

Both superstars last faced each other on RAW's premier on Netflix. Main Event Jey came out victorious in that bout.

