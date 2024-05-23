34-year-old star's AEW run is beyond saving, says Jim Cornette, amidst possible WWE jump

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette explained how a current AEW star's run cannot be fixed now. The star is rumored to jump ship to WWE as soon as his contract is up.

The 34-year-old star in question is former AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks. Starks made his All Elite debut back in 2020 and has had a decent run with multiple title wins under his belt. However, Starks has not been seen on TV for nearly two months now. He last competed in a tag team encounter alongside Big Bill against Top Flight in a losing cause.

It has also been speculated that Ricky is likely to jump ship to WWE as soon as his contract is up. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette explained how Starks' AEW run is beyond saving while speaking on Official Jim Cornette:

"Well, sooner or later his contract will be up, it can't be open-ended until the end of time, they outlawed that in 1865. But the question is, how long is that gonna be and are they just gonna leave him sitting around at home? Because every time they bring him back to television at this point it diminishes him. He's gonna be over less than he would. He had that opportunity early on, first couple years maybe, to be a top guy but now people are just gonna look like, 'Oh he's back again, he's gonna do something, he's gonna go again.'" [4:07-4:47]

AEW star is thankful to CM Punk

Ricky Starks recently stated while speaking to Whatculture that he has no issues with CM Punk and doesn't care about anybody else's opinions. Starks also admitted that Punk did everything for him on Collision and it was working:

"He has never done me wrong and you can have your opinions on him, but you shouldn’t vilify someone for thinking differently than you. And I will say that until I’m blue in the face. He really went out of his way to really try make something on that Collision show for me, and I feel like it was working."

Moreover, the feud between CM Punk and Ricky Starks on Collision last year is still remembered by fans. Only time will tell if the two will be seen together in the ring again.