34-year-old star's status in AEW in doubt; recent tease a hint at WWE jump?

AEW's war with WWE could just have taken a nasty turn. Tony Khan's promotion might have lost a prominent star to the Triple H-led company. Jose The Assistant recently took to social media to tease something big for RUSH.

Best known for his lengthy tenure in CMLL and ROH, RUSH is the real-life brother of current NXT star Dragon Lee, who also notably appeared in AEW a few times. The 34-year-old star made his in-ring debut in 2022, and in September of that year, his official signing was announced.

In light of the reports that RUSH's contract with AEW is ending soon, his longtime manager, Jose The Assistant, took to social media to announce that something big will happen soon.

'I spoke with Rush today………. Breaking News coming very soon," Jose tweeted.

Last year, many fans believed that El Toro Blanco's former faction partner Andrade El Idolo was on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion after some internal disputes. While El Idolo is still with AEW, could Jose's big announcement be RUSH's departure and eventual WWE debut?

Did RUSH recently tease a reunion with his WWE-signed brother?

Los Ingobernables is a major faction in the Mexican-based promotion CMLL and once included RUSH, Dragon Lee, La Máscara, La Sombra (Andrade El Idolo), and many others. Much like the Bullet Club, there have been other iterations of the faction in different promotions with many other stars like Konnan and even Karrion Kross.

Recently, RUSH took to social media to share a throwback image of himself alongside his brother Dragon Lee doing Los Ingobernables' signature pose. In light of his AEW contract expiring, could this be a hint?

"Family," RUSH tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Did RUSH tease a WWE jump with this post?

Now that Jose The Assistant has teased major news in regards to the star, many more fans will likely assume that he's on his way out. Additionally, his aforementioned social media post could very well be a hint of a move to WWE.

