34-year-old star shares an interesting post ahead of AEW airing All In backstage footage on Dynamite

A 34-year-old star has shared an intriguing post ahead of AEW supposedly airing footage from All In 2023 on Dynamite. The talent in question is Joey Janela.

All Elite Wrestling has been making headlines since announcing recently that The Young Bucks would reveal and discuss real backstage footage from the now infamous pay-per-view on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The footage is expected to reveal the backstage altercation between Jack Perry and CM Punk at the pay-per-view.

The Best in the World recounted his own version of the events at Wembley Stadium during an interview with Ariel Helwani. Many believe that AEW deciding to share the backstage footage may be a retaliatory move on the part of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ahead of the much-anticipated episode of Dynamite, Joey Janela took to X/Twitter to share his own humorous take on the subject. Claiming in the caption that he had accessed the Wembley footage, Janela shared a screenshot from his 2019 confrontation with Enzo Amore, with Punk's face edited on top of his own.

"David Bix just hooked me up with the Wembley security footage, unbelievable," tweeted Janela.

Check out the tweet HERE.

Check out a screengrab of the tweet below:

Screengrab from Joey Janela's tweet ahead of AEW Dynamite

The Bad Boy was one of the earliest signees of AEW. He competed against several top stars in the company including Hangman Adam Page, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

The New Jersey native departed the Tony Khan-led promotion in May, 2022 after his contract ran out. He has returned to the independent circuit since then, wrestling in companies like GCW, DEFY and DDT.

Eric Bishcoff thinks there is no upside to AEW sharing All In 2023 footage

The unveiling of backstage footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's brawl at All In 2023 has fans buzzing in anticipation for the April 10, 2024 episode of Dynamite. However, several industry experts have questioned the soundness of the move, including Eric Bischoff.

A long-time critic of All Elite Wrestling, Easy E discussed the subject of AEW airing footage from Wembley Stadium on his 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff claimed that the move was an emotional response from Tony Khan which may not necessarily benefit the promotion.

"This is an emotional reaction that has absolutely no upside (...) There is no upside here. There's nothing that's going to happen that's positive. You're living in the past and re-living an incident that is a reflection of your horrible leadership, and lack of management, Tony. You created that backstage environment by not being a leader, by not having management in place, by allowing this kind of thing to go on, because this isn't like the first time and only time. It's just the most bizarre thing." [From 4:50 to 7:02]

It remains to be seen whether the upcoming episode of Dynamite reveals some new information regarding events at All In 2023.

Is Tony Khan making a mistake by rolling the Wembley tape? Sound off below!

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Should AEW bring back Jack Perry? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion