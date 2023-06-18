34-year-old star to surprisingly debut in WWE and kick Rey Mysterio out of LWO?

Rey Mysterio is a part of one of the most popular stables in WWE right now in the form of the LWO. However, his time in the faction could be short-lived if current AEW star Rush debuts for the Stamford-based company.

Rush joined AEW last year and has been a part of the La Faccion Ingobernable faction. The Mexican star has featured regularly on the company's weekly shows, and his performances have received a lot of praise from fans and critics alike.

However, recent reports have indicated that Rush's one-year contract with the Jacksonville-based company is expiring soon, fuelling speculation that the 34-year-old could be leaving the company.

Moreover, his brother Dragon Lee signed with WWE recently, which could play a role in convincing Rush to join as well.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio has reignited the Latino World Order. He is leading Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega), Carlito, Savio Vega, and Bad Bunny as part of the faction.

If Rush joins WWE, he could become one of the biggest heels in the company by attacking the Master of the 619 and taking over the LWO from the former WWE Champion.

WWE veteran Konnan commented on Roman Reigns taking on Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a recent house show on June 17, 2023.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, WCW veteran Konnan commented on the possibility of seeing a feud between the LWO and The Bloodline. He also praised the 48-year-old veteran for taking care of his body and staying in great shape.

"[What do you think about Rey Mysterio vs Roman?] That's a great idea and I like The Bloodline vs. LWO. Bloodline vs. LWO would be a good idea too. And the reason Rey is in such great shape [is] because he's like all the high-caliber athletes like LeBron James. They invest money into their bodies" [6:26 - 6:43]

﻿The Bloodline recently imploded after The Usos superkicked Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The twins will take on the Tribal Chief and Solo at Money in the Bank 2023 in London in a blockbuster tag team match, so the possibility of a faction war between The Bloodline and LWO is impossible right now.

