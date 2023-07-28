36-year-old released WWE Superstar set to make debut for rival promotion 

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto is set to make his debut in IMPACT Wrestling. Now known as Samuray Del Sol, the luchador will bring his talents to another major promotion.

He was last seen with WWE back in April 2021, during the return of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Since then, he was seen making appearances across the independent circuit, competing in several promotions across the world. He even made a brief appearance on AEW TV, teaming up with Aero Star to challenge FTR, who were the AAA Tag Team Champions at the time.

IMPACT Wrestling announced on its social media accounts earlier today that Samuray Del Sol will make his debut and compete on both days at the company's Chicago Heat event. He will see six-man tag team action on Day 1 of the event and take on Chris Sabin on the second day.

Kalisto revealed that he worked for WWE again briefly in another role

Last year, there were reports that Samuray Del Sol had taken up a guest trainer role at WWE's Performance Center. This was a year after his last appearance for the promotion.

Back in April this year, while speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, the luchador confirmed that he did briefly work for the Stamford-based promotion and mentioned that he also got to contribute to NXT backstage.

"I got an opportunity to train as a coach on NXT. Seeing that view from that side, I learned a lot more. I produced two matches. It was great. Me, Terry Taylor, and Norman [Smiley] as producers. From that view, and producing a match, it was great. I learned so much." (H/T- Fightful)

Samuray Del Sol will finally see action once more after being only sporadically active over the past three years. Fans will once more get to see the luchador perform at the highest level for one of the major promotions in the industry.

