36-year-old star has signed with AEW, confirms Konnan: "They finally have plans"

Wrestling veteran Konna recently confirmed that a 36-year-old star has signed with AEW. The star being discussed here is Kamille.

Kamille had been a free agent since January 1 of this year and was rumored to be in talks with WWE. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that she signed a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Now recently, Konnan confirmed that she is indeed an All Elite star. The WCW legend made the confirmation on the latest episode of Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL.

"I talked with her in February because we were gonna bring her down to Mexico for something. She was like, ‘I'm signed to AEW.’ And then she was like then like in March or April when I called her back, she was like, ‘Bro, they haven't answered me.’ I go, ‘Are they paying you?’ She goes, ‘Yeah, but they haven't answered me. I don't know what I'm doing when I'm starting. Nobody's answering me anything.’ And then finally the other day I talked to her again, and she was like…‘Uh, I think they already… they finally have plans for her.’" Konnan said [From 1:44 to 2:16]

AEW-bound star Kamille never met Shawn Michaels despite WWE's interest

When Kamille became a free agent, she had talks with WWE as well. In an interview with WrestlingNews Co., she revealed that she had a conversation with Shawn Michaels, the head of Creative in NXT.

However, the conversation took place on the phone call and never in person. Therefore she never met HBK.

She revealed, "No, I've never been backstage at NXT. I was backstage at AEW because I was visiting friends and whatnot and no, Shawn Michaels was not face-to-face... Yep [I was just visiting friends] and we live in Florida now, like pretty close to the PC."

Kamille is popular for her time in NWA. She is a former NWA Women's Champion. She held the championship for 812 days.