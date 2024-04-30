Shawn Michaels never met major free agent despite WWE interest; Reportedly headed to AEW

It was reported that an AEW-bound free agent had met with Shawn Michaels during the former's talk with WWE. But the star has cleared that they have never had a face-to-face conversation with HBK.

Sean Ross Sap of FightFul Select recently revealed that Kamille is All Elite. The former NWA World Women's Champion had been a free agent since January 1. Now she will become a part of Tony Khan's roster very soon.

A month ago, Kamille had an interview with WrestlingNewsCo where she revealed that she had an amazing conversation with The Heartbreak Kid, but it didn't take place face-to-face.

She lives close to WWE's Performance Centre. However, the company didn't invite her for an in-person meeting to discuss her potential move to WWE

She said, "No, I've never been backstage at NXT. I was backstage at AEW because I was visiting friends and whatnot and no, Shawn Michaels was not face-to-face... Yep [I was just visiting friends] and we live in Florida now, like pretty close to the PC. So I mean there's lots of... I don't know if you'd say evidence, I don't know if that's the word. There are lots of cases for all sorts of companies. A lot of people haven't even brought up TNA." [From 7:23 - 8:02]

Kamille was happy about Shawn Michaels contacting her

During the same conversation with WrestlingNewsCo, Kamille also discussed how she felt when The Headliner contacted her. She stated that it was an amazing feeling talking to him.

She said, "Once again I just appreciated so much that that he’s even taking the time out to look at my work, to enjoy my matches, watch my promos, stuff like that. I mean, you know, I had conversations with Shawn Michaels and I had no clue that Shawn Michaels had any idea who in the world Kamille was and found out he was a big fan. Stuff like that blew my mind. And it was super humbling and amazing."

The 31-year-old female star has spent most of her wrestling career in NWA where she held the NWA World Women's Championship for 813 days.