37-year-old star says his doors are "open to WWE"

Despite being the world's largest wrestling organization, WWE is not the desired location for a 37-year-old independent star. The talent in question named Tony Khan's promotions as his ideal destination.

Gringo Loco may not be the best-known wrestler on the independent scene. Although, he has endeared himself to the hardcore fans and is a regular fixture for GCW. He recently debuted for Ring of Honor and has made several appearances for the promotion.

Speaking to Haus of Wrestling's Nick Hausman, the indie darling said that he would prefer working for ROH and AEW, both of which are owned by Tony Khan, over signing with WWE at this stage in his career:

"I mean, I will always keep the doors open to WWE. Who wouldn’t? You’d be a fool not to. But I think right now, at this chapter where I’m at, I think Ring of Honor and AEW is where I’m trying to be. There’s a lot of people who are my friends who, we could absolutely create magic with in that ring. I’m a fan of Tony Khan, to be honest with you. I think he’s a great guy." [H/T: Fightful]

Gringo Loco emphasized his passion for ROH, noting that he has been working his entire career to be a part of the promotion:

"I really like it. I think it’s pure wrestling to the best of everybody’s ability. You’re talking Ring of Honor. I’ve seen pure lucha libre that is blowing people’s minds. Everybody is talking about that match with Vikingo versus Komander, everything that Dralistico’s doing. I think that the product, it just fits me so well. I’m sure you saw that interview that I did where I was like, 'This is where I belong. This is where I feel the most at home.' Every time that I’m backstage in any capacity, I just tell myself, 'I want this forever. This is what I’ve been working for my entire career. It just feels right,'" said Loco. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE stars recently joined AEW

With the launch of Collision, Tony Khan has seemingly gone about bolstering his creative resources to keep up with the increased workload.

Former WWE writer and ROH star Jimmy Jacobs recently signed with the promotion in a backstage capacity. Although he is still in the early days of his AEW tenure, his creative talents will likely make him a welcomed addition to the team.

Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno) was backstage in AEW recently. He was reportedly present at the Collision premiere and could be revealed as an official member of the company imminently.

