38-year-old tag team legend interested in going after Christian Cage's AEW TNT title

After a strong showing in the recent AEW Continental Classic tournament, Mark Briscoe has set his sights on gold. He's specifically interested in Christian Cage's TNT Championship.

During a recent virtual signing, a fan suggested Briscoe challenge for the TNT Title.

"I like that, I like that," Briscoe enthusiastically responded. "I'm getting a little tingle here [thinking about it]. I like that." (via FB Page "K&S Wrestle Fest")

A TNT Title win would be a career first for Briscoe, who hasn't held a singles title in a major promotion. His last singles title was the JCW Light Heavyweight Championship back in 2002.

Briscoe's interest comes on the heels of a chaotic night for the TNT Championship at AEW Worlds End. The 50-year-old veteran wrestler initially lost the title to Adam Copeland in a brutal No Disqualification match. However, Cage quickly regained the belt post-match after using Killswitch's contract to compete for the title that he had earned earlier in the night.

With the TNT Title scene in turmoil, this may be the perfect opening for Briscoe to throw his hat in the ring. A matchup with the veteran Christian Cage could lead to an intense feud over the prestigious championship. It seems Briscoe is ready to bring the fight, saying he gets a "little tingle" just thinking about finally capturing singles gold again.

Christian Cage becomes 2-Time TNT Champion

The TNT Championship match between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland at Worlds End concluded in dramatic fashion. Their no-disqualification war involved tables, flaming tables, chairs and ladders. Ultimately, Copeland scored his first AEW title by hitting Cage with a low blow and the Killswitch finisher.

However, Copeland's reign lasted mere minutes. Killswitch, who had won a "any time, any place" TNT Title match earlier in the night, came out to cash in. But Cage stopped him and demanded the title shot for himself. Christian signed the contract then speared Copeland to regain the belt.

Christian Cage is the only wrestler to win a title in all these mentioned promotions

So he now sits as a 2-time TNT Champion, while Adam Copeland goes down as the shortest-reigning TNT Title holder ever. His first reign ended Cage's inaugural 98-day run. It seems the controversial TNT Title picture will continue to be a hotbed of drama in AEW.

Do you want to see Mark Briscoe vs Christian for the TNT Championship? Let's know your thoughts in the comments section.

