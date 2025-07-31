39-year-old AEW star offers help to Young Bucks following their recent downfall

AEW duo The Young Bucks are undoubtedly one of the most influential tag teams in the modern era. They have won the AEW World Tag Team Championship thrice and the World Trios Championship twice. Furthermore, their NJPW run is immensely revered. Matt and Nick Jackson are EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, both officially and storyline-wise. At All In 2025, they were defeated by Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in a tag team showdown. This led to them losing their Executive Vice Presidents status in kayfabe. Ever since The Founding Fathers lost to The Aerial Assassin and The New Flavor at All In, they have faced humiliation after humiliation on Dynamite. On this week's Dynamite, they didn't receive an entrance, and they were simply addressed as &quot;Talent Name&quot; in their nameplate graphics. The brothers' fall from grace is historic. However, 39-year-old AEW star Capt. Shawn Dean has offered to help them. Shawn Dean is a member of Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Trish Adora, and Anthony Ogogo. Even though this faction has not achieved immense success in All Elite Wrestling, they are quite talented. A few hours ago, Dean offered his faction's services to Matt and Nick Jackson. He said that Shane Taylor Promotions was willing to help them in exchange for money. &quot;Yall may not be EVPs…but you got EVP money still…. and can pay #STP to beat respect back into people…let us help you! 🫡&quot;, wrote Dean. AEW stars The Young Bucks reveal what hurts them the most The disrespect The Young Bucks have been facing on All Elite Wrestling television is getting overwhelming for them. A few hours back, they released a statement on their official X account stating how hurt they feel by the constant humiliation. &quot;You know what hurts the most is the... the lack of respect. You know? That's what hurts the most.&quot; wrote Matt and Nick Jackson.Hopefully, Matt and Nick Jackson's downfall will end soon, and they will regain their EVP status someday. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.