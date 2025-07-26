Swerve Strickland teases first-time-ever match against 6ft 8in AEW star

AEW star Swerve Strickland is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2022 and has become one of the most dominant competitors on the roster. Furthermore, he is a former AEW World Champion and a former AEW World Tag Team Champion.Swerve Strickland recently began a feud with Kazuchika Okada, a member of The Don Callis Family. Apart from manager Don Callis and The Rainmaker, this faction consists of several members, like Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Trent Beretta, and more. One of the most accomplished names in this group is former WWE star Lance Archer.In a recent X/Twitter Q&amp;A, The Murderhawk Monster said that he has never locked horns with Swerve Strickland and would very much like to do so. Interestingly, The New Flavor responded to the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion's statement.Swerve Strickland said that since he is already in a conflict with members of The Don Callis Family, there's a strong chance that Archer's dream will come true soon. Fans might get to see Strickland vs. Archer on Dynamite, and there is no doubt that this showdown will deliver.AEW star Swerve Strickland on the moment he realised WWE was wasting himSwerve Strickland was briefly signed to WWE. Even though he held the NXT North American Championship once, his overall run with the company was underwhelming.In a recent interview on DJ Vlad’s YouTube channel, the former AEW World Champion spoke about the time when he realized that WWE was wasting him.&quot;The one day I knew I was getting bullshitted around the PC was when I was there for like three or four months and I got called to do 205 Live against Drew Gulak, who had the Cruiserweight championship.....So, we had to go last on that night in Miami after you’ve seen all the stars. And it was me and Drew Gulak. We went 18 minutes in the ring straight for the Cruiserweight Championship. Everybody’s on their feet going crazy......I come back to the PC, and they’re trying to teach you arm drags again. I’m like, get the fuck out of here with that,&quot; Strickland said. (H/T Cageside Seats)The New Flavor's career is currently thriving. He is a huge name in All Elite Wrestling, and hopefully, this momentum will continue for years.