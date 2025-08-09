39-year-old AEW star says he’s not one of Kris Statlander’s ho*s

AEW star Kris Statlander is one of the most talented names in the company. She debuted in 2019 and gradually got over with fans. She has held the AEW TBS Championship once, and if things go according to plan, she will become a champion once again.

Ad

Kris Statlander recently celebrated her thirtieth birthday. Many fellow AEW wished her on this occasion. However, Capt. Shawn Dean's manner of wishing her took the cake.

The Shane Taylor Promotions member posted a picture of himself and the former TBS Champion holding hands and facing each other. Furthermore, in its caption, he claimed that he is not one of "Statlander’s ho*s".

"Happy Birthday Stat!! *I am not one of her hoes*" Dean wrote.

Ad

Trending

Capt. Shawn Dean @ShawnDean773 Happy Birthday Stat!! *I am not one of her hoes*

Ad

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien's time in All Elite Wrestling has been polarising so far. She has immense potential and a worthy name to hold the Women's World Championship someday. Hopefully, that day is not too far.

Kris Statlander talks about the possibility of AEW doing an all-women's show

All Elite Wrestling's women's division is thriving, and it would make a lot of sense for Tony Khan to organise their version of Evolution. In a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, the Statlander opened up on the possibility of doing such an event.

Ad

"I think anything is a good option. More wrestling is always great, having the amount of wrestling that we do have right now is wonderful. Getting to showcase as many of the amazing talent that we have, men and women, is awesome. I am not a person who, you know, tries to lead the charge on many things. I kind of just see where things go because you never know where anything can go," she said. [H/T: IHeart Country]

Only time will tell what the future holds for Kris Statlander in AEW. Interestingly, many fans believe that she will fit well in rival promotion WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE