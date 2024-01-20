39-year-old star teases answering Adam Copeland's open challenge on AEW Collision

An AEW star has teased answering Adam Copeland's open challenge during this week's edition of AEW Collision.

The name in question is none other than Serpentico. Adam Copeland has recently started a tradition of announcing open challenges on Collision. The veteran has so far faced Griff Garrison and Lee Molarity during his open challenges. It seems like Serpentico could be next in line to answer The Rated-R Superstar's challenge.

On Twitter, Serpentico responded to AEW's post which promoted the upcoming Collision show.

"ok what time does the open challenging start how does it work does SNAKEMAN tell/convince production to play his music or something"

The open challenges of Copeland will be of great help to the young talent in the locker room. Wrestlers like Griff Garrison and Lee Molarity got their chance to showcase their abilities against an experienced veteran like Copeland. It will be interesting to see who answers the open challenge in the upcoming weeks.

AEW star Adam Copeland addresses his future in wrestling

Recently signed AEW star Adam Copeland has revealed when he plans to hang up his boots and call it a day. The veteran has had an accomplished career in professional wrestling and was a top name in the WWE. He is a former 11-time WWE World Champion.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Adam Copeland noted that he's having fun in his current run with the Jacksonville-based promotion, however, will consider retiring if the fun ends.

"Anything I do at this stage of life has to be fun or I'm not going to do it. Wrestling was the first love and it always will be. That can never be taken away. I still find so much fun. The minute it stops being fun is the minute I need to be done. Because it was taken away from me the first time, and then to come back, and have this whole new generation of talent that I've never performed with or got in there with. It's fun. I've repeatedly said how much fun I'm having. That's what it boils down to. No matter what I'm doing, I'm having fun, or I wouldn't be doing it. I wouldn't be wrestling Griff Garrison if I didn't find the fun in that. I wouldn't be wrestling Lee Moriarty if I didn't find the fun in that. It's just a blast," he said. [H/T Fightful]

The Rated-R Superstar has mentioned in his past interviews since 2020 that he has been wrestling on borrowed time in the squared circle. Copeland was forced to retire in 2011 after suffering multiple injuries to his neck however, made his historic return to the ring in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.

