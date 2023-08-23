39-year-old WWE Superstar's involvement with Roman Reigns was the "peak of The Bloodline," says AEW name

WWE's Bloodline angle featuring Roman Reigns has been praised by many prominent names in the industry. While Jeff Jarrett believes the storyline has been good, he claims it was at its peak with Sami Zayn.

Zayn has since moved on from his role as an Honorary Uce and is currently one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Despite this, many praised his involvement, like Jarrett, and noted how he brought not just humor but drama to the angle.

During a recent episode of his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett claimed that people will remember Sami Zayn's involvement in the storyline at its peak:

"You think about the role he has played in The Bloodline. I preferably like to think that when Sami was the most involved, I think will go down in history and look back and say, 'There's your peak of The Bloodline — those episodes where Sami was in and out and torn between and just all that kind of dynamic." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn recently praised his 2013 WWE NXT match against Claudio Castagnoli and claimed that it put the brand on the map. This surprisingly drew the attention of Don Callis, who put the star down and accused him of being one of Kenny Omega's "boys."

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Jeff Jarrett also had some glowing words to say about former WWE United States Champion, Samoa Joe

The Samoan Submission Machine is best known for his lengthy runs in ROH and TNA, where he established himself as a main event star. However, his handling by WWE was widely panned online, leading to many praising how AEW currently books him.

According to Jeff Jarrett during another episode of My World, Samoa Joe is more than just a brute:

“The thing about Joe and he’s articulate, and I think when Joe, when you meet him in person, you immediately go, oh, wait a minute, this guy’s, I don’t say verbal skills… that sounds like promo; but IQ and his delivery, that he’s much more than just a savage beast.” (H/T: eWrestlingNews)

Expand Tweet

Samoa Joe will have a shot at CM Punk's "Real" AEW World Championship during the upcoming All-In pay-per-view. If he emerges victorious in the latest chapter of his feud with Punk, he'll arguably be one of the faces of AEW.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot