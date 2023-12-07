3rd generation wrestler sends message ahead of debut AEW appearance

Ahead of his monumental AEW debut at next week's Winter Is Coming special edition of Dynamite, a third-generation talent has sent out a message hyping up his appearance and showcasing his eagerness for next Wednesday's festivities.

With All Elite Wrestling heading to Texas next week, the promotion saw it fit to invite one of the most famous wrestling families to have ever worked in the state. Kevin Von Erich, along with his sons Ross and Marshall, will make their debuts for Tony Khan's company, shortly followed by the premiere of their feature-length biopic The Iron Claw just over a week later.

Marshall wasted no time sharing the exciting news of his family's upcoming AEW debut. He took to X and tweeted:

"God is good! Time to blow this roof off Texas!"

What exactly the Von Erichs will be doing on the show remains to be seen. Nonetheless, they will be aiming to make good on this major opportunity as they air live on television screens across the world.

AEW stars hit the big screen in 'The Iron Claw'

The Von Erich Family story has been told countless times over, but never on the same scale as it is set to be on December 22nd. The film details the tragedies and triumphs of the wrestling clan and is hotly-anticipated amongst fans and outsiders alike.

The all-star cast, including Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Lily James, is stellar enough to move tickets alone. Factor in the involvement of AEW World Champion MJF, Ryan Nemeth, and Chavo Guerrero, and you have a recipe for success.

However, there is disappointing news for fans intending to buy a ticket specifically to see MJF in this picture. According to film and TV critic Siddhant Adlakha, the scumbag's role as Lance Von Erich is very limited.

Nonetheless, many are still excited about the film's release, and the Von Erich Family's appearance on Dynamite next week will likely only further that excitement.

