4 mistakes AEW made at All Out 2021

AEW All Out is in the history books and was the company's greatest, and arguably, the best pay-per-view of the year across any promotion.

AEW All Out 2021 was the greatest wrestling show ever to me. I loved every single match, every single moment. Everything felt big and special. The ending was insane. Such an amazing show, all timer. We’re at the start of the documentary being made in 20 years from now. Lock in. — Dalton Derrick (@PhoenixNitro) September 6, 2021

All the matches served a purpose, Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks had an all-time great steel cage match and, well, there were four debuts on the show, two absolutely huge ones: Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

CM Punk made his in-ring return with an excellent match against Darby Allin but the biggest return of the night saw Paul Wight fka the Big Show take on QT Marshall...well not really.

Despite doing most things right and giving fans a lot of moments to cherish, there were a few things that could have been different or done better.

Let's look at the four mistakes AEW made at All Out 2021.

#4. AEW's women's roster was not adequately represented at All Out

The booking of the women's division has plagued AEW programming since the company began and it was apparent once again at All Out. There were two matches involving women, and both revolved around the AEW Women's Championship.

AEW needs to start booking non-title feuds with the kind of talented women they have. In recent weeks we have seen the likes of Tay Conti and Anna Jay have heat with the Bunny and Penelope Ford. Diamante and Big Swole have their differences but we need to see more of them and more women to be involved.

Prior to the Casino Battle Royale, we could've seen a standalone match between any of the stars involved in non-title feuds. Hopefully, the inclusion of Ruby Soho will provide a boost to the women's division and things will change in AEW as the women have shown they are capable of putting on bangers.

That ruled. Britt's best PPV match to date and Statlander's best AEW match period. #AllOut — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) September 6, 2021

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aashran Mahajan