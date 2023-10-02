4-time WWE Champion on Edge joining AEW: "He has a real desire to give back"

Edge has seemingly wrapped up his contract with the Stamford-based company and might be on his way to AEW. Another former WWE Champion has now given his thoughts on The Rated-R Superstar potentially signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

The WWE Hall of Famer's deal with the Stamford-based promotion reportedly expired on September 30, leaving him free to sign wherever he wishes. Many within both companies believe he is AEW-bound, where he might reunite with his longtime friend and tag team partner, Christian Cage.

Four-time WWE Champion Bryan Danielson addressed the potential of having The Ultimate Opportunist in AEW in a recent interview with the New York Post. The American Dragon praised his former rival, stating that his desire to give back to wrestling will benefit the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"He [Edge] has a great mind for wrestling. He has a great passion for wrestling and he has a lot to teach a lot of the younger generation. One of the things that I think about his generation and younger is they have a real desire to give back. I have a real desire to give back. He has a real desire to give back. Christian has a real desire to give back. Having people like that in your locker only benefits the entire company."

Edge and Bryan Danielson have a bit of history. The Rated-R Superstar was involved in Danielson's feud with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the leadup to WrestleMania 37 in 2021. The three faced off in a triple-threat match at The Show of Shows, with The Tribal Chief pinning both to retain his title.

WWE insider believes the company does not own exclusive rights to Edge's entrance theme

If The Rated-R Superstar does join AEW, he might be able to use Alter Bridge's Metalingus – the entrance theme most closely associated with him.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, a WWE insider believes that the company does not own the exclusive rights to the song. However, AEW would not be able to use the "You think you know me" sample preceding it unless they recorded it themselves.

However, it was noted that the 11-time world champion will not be able to use the name Edge, as it is owned by the Stamford-based company.

