Backstage update on Edge's WWE status amid AEW rumors - Reports

Edge has had an incredible career in WWE, but there are rumors that he could be heading to another promotion.

The Rated-R Superstar battled Sheamus on the August 18th edition of WWE SmackDown in Toronto. It was the first time the two veterans had ever battled each other in a singles match during their careers. The Celtic Warrior put forth a great effort, but Edge emerged victorious and got a tremendous reaction from his hometown crowd.

He later revealed that his bout against Sheamus was the last match on his current contract with the company. The Ultimate Opportunist is reportedly now a free agent, and there have been rumors swirling that he could be on his way to All Elite Wrestling. AEW's WrestleDream event is taking place later tonight in Seattle.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, a source within WWE believes that the company does not own exclusive licensing rights to Alter Bridge's Metalingus (his current theme), although the "You think you know me" sample originated in the company. However, WWE does hold exclusive rights to the "Edge" name.

Fightful added that the promotion no longer has a license for Rob Zombie's Never Gonna Stop song, which the 49-year-old also used as his entrance music during his career.

WWE legend Teddy Long believes Edge could still retire

Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that Edge could still consider retirement over joining All Elite Wrestling.

The Master Manipular has accomplished everything he set out to do in the world of professional wrestling, and Teddy Long believes that the veteran may want to hang up his wrestling boots for good. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long claimed that the former champion has saved his money and could be ready to wrap up his wrestling career.

"Man! I don't really know. I know Edge, I've known him for quite a while. I just think that if he doesn't return [to WWE], he has pretty much made up his mind to retire. He has done good in this business, he has made a lot of money, and he is no druggie, no alcoholic, he saved his money, and he is really careful with this. So I think he is about ready to hang it up and not risk to keep on bumping around every night and getting injured again." [1:06 - 1:43]

Christian Cage will be defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a 2 out of 3 Falls match tonight at WrestleDream. It will be fascinating to see if Edge winds up joining his former tag team partner in AEW in the weeks ahead.

