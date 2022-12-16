4-time WWE Champion feared losing ability to 'read' following severe injury ahead of rivalry with Jericho Appreciation Society member

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson nearly gave up on wrestling a decade ago due to a shocking injury. Despite this, he has gone on to wrestle in AEW, and suffered yet another concussion earlier this year that greatly hindered his ability to read.

The American Dragon faced his former WWE colleague in AEW's first-ever Anarchy in the Arena match. Despite all the blood that was shed, Danielson was the only athlete to suffer a serious injury, leaving many fans gripped with fears about his future yet again.

During his recent appearance on The Bellas Podcast, Danielson recounted just how severe his concussion in May was and how it held him back from reading.

"When I had my concussion in May, I couldn’t read long things and so I could only really read poetry because I couldn’t read fast. I had to go through slow. So I was reading a lot of poetry for pretty much six weeks as opposed to — and I haven’t read poetry in a long time." (H/T: POSTWrestling)

Luckily, The American Dragon recovered from his concussion and is now back in action yet again as the BCC continues its war with the JAS. With the departure of William Regal, what will happen to the remnants of the Blackpool Combat Club?

Bryan Danielson also recalled being on the receiving end of a peculiar burglary during his tenure with WWE

Bryan Danielson met his wife during his time with WWE, with the couple being happily married till today. Together with Brie Bella, Bryan recalled how the couple were the victims of a burglary back in 2014 when both were still signed to WWE.

In 2014 the couple was robbed of a wooden jewelry box that had Bryan Danielson's initials incorrectly engraved into it. According to The American Dragon, the only thing they tried to steal was the box.

"And then, when we got robbed [in 2014], the one thing they tried to take was that box. They walked into our house like, what on earth are we gonna steal here? Oh, there’s a jewelry box," Bryan said. (H/T: POSTWrestling)

The couple then laughed the situation off, as Danielson ended up chasing the perpetrator who ended up dropping the box, the event taking place on a 115-degree hot day.

