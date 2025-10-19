  • home icon
  4-time WWE Champion nowhere to be seen at AEW WrestleDream 2025; fans concerned

4-time WWE Champion nowhere to be seen at AEW WrestleDream 2025; fans concerned

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 19, 2025 01:19 GMT
AEW WrestleDream is happening tonight in St. Louis [Photo: AEW Official Website and WWE
AEW WrestleDream is happening tonight in St. Louis

Unfortunately, it seems that a certain former WWE Superstar is not around for AEW WrestleDream tonight. Despite now having an interesting new role within the company, he was not spotted at the commentary desk for tonight's show.

As of roughly two months ago, Bryan Danielson has become a full-time member of the company's commentary desk, and has worked on Dynamite and during pay-per-views alongside Excalibur and Taz. Despite no longer being an active in-ring competitor, this has been his way to contribute to the company.

Earlier tonight, during tonight's Saturday Tailgate Brawl ahead of AEW WrestleDream, Nigel McGuinness claimed that Danielson wasn't around for tonight's show, and he took a jab at him while on the commentary desk. True enough, the American Dragon did not appear during the main show as McGuinness, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone were the ones working each match.

Fans have reacted to this, as they were clearly feeling the effects of the American Dragon's absence. Others who were just tuning into the show felt dejected by this. Some fans went as far as saying how Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were a let-down and how they preferred Bryan on the desk alongside Nigel.

One fan hoped that Bryan Danieson was not around, as he could get involved during Darby Allin and Jon Moxley's I Quit match later tonight.

AEW WrestleDream main event revealed

More often than not, the main event for pay-per-view or PLEs has been a world title match. It seemed like Samoa Joe challenging 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World Championship was going to close out the show, but reports have revealed that this won't be the case.

Tonight, Jon Moxley's grudge match with Darby Allin is set to be the main event. An I Quit match that could go both ways is the fitting way to end this feud, and this will surely be one that could steal the show. The promotion has been playing this out to be the hottest storyline heading into WrestleDream, and true enough, it will be the one closing out the show.

Interestingly, last year, Moxley was also in the WrestleDream main event, which saw him dethrone Bryan Danielson to become the new AEW World Champion. It was also during this time that he forced Danielson into his in-ring retirement with a brutal attack after the match, which left a bitter taste in the mouths of every fan. It remains to be seen whether Danielson could get his payback this year.

