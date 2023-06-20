4-time WWE World Champion reveals how "first-time ever confrontation" with Sting was planned

In a historic moment on the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, four-time WWE World Champion Chris Jericho and Hall of Famer Sting finally had their long-awaited showdown in the ring.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Sting, aligned with Darby Allin, confronted Jericho, who was attempting to recruit Sammy Guevara to join forces against Allin. Although both legends have had extensive careers in the industry, they had never crossed paths until that historic moment.

During a recent episode of the AEW-some Podcast, the former WWE World Champion revealed the origins of this momentous confrontation with Sting.

"This is the very first time in both of our careers, which spans probaby 70 years combined, that either one of us have ever been in the ring together. Ever. Not for a showdown, not for a battle royal, nothing. We have never ever touched or been face-to-face in a pro wrestling ring before," Jericho said.

Jericho recalled a significant encounter that took place a few years ago. At a farewell ceremony for Keith Mitchell:

"A few years ago, there's a guy called Keith Mitchell, he was the longtime director of Dynamite, he directed Nitro for years, he directed World Class with the Von Erichs, he retired in 2021. We had a goodbye ceremony for him in front of one of the small Jacksonville crowds during lockdown. Sting was in the ring and they asked me to come to the ring. That was the first bit of time that Sting and I had been in the ring together. It was off camera, off TV. I remember thinking and talking to him, 'this is crazy. We have never done anything. When the time is right, we have to do something.' The time was right on Wednesday for the first-time ever confrontation, Sting vs. Chris Jericho." [H/T - Fightful]

The encounter between Sting and Chris Jericho gave a moment to remember as two iconic figures finally met in the ring after decades of anticipation.

WWE Hall of Famer names Chris Jericho as Sting's final opponent

With Sting potentially retiring from pro wrestling this year, fans have been speculating about his final opponent. According to Teddy Long, that opponent should be none other than former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that a battle with Jericho would be the perfect send-off for Sting.

"I’d maybe have Sting out talking about his retirement, and here comes Jericho with one of those top-of-the-line promos that he does. ‘We don’t have to wait, we can do it right now, ‘cause you’re washed up anyway.’ You know Jericho, he can really cut those promos on you. So here comes Jericho, ‘You want one more? Let me take you out the right way where you’ll never come back.’” (02:43 onward).

Check out the full interview below:

Following their recent face-off on Dynamite, fans are now buzzing with anticipation for the potential clash in what could be The Icon's last match.

Would you like Chris Jericho to be Sting's final opponent? Sound off in the comments section below.

