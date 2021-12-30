Sting and Chris Jericho share a historic moment after AEW New Year's Smash

Wrestling fans have always clamored for a potential showdown between Sting and Chris Jericho since their WCW days. Well, that changed last night when the two AEW veterans finally shared the same ring following Rampage tapings.

The New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite was historic for numerous reasons. Not only did it serve as the final Dynamite episode of 2021, but it also marked the end of the flagship show's fruitful stint with the TNT network.

On top of that, Keith Mitchell decided to officially retire from pro wrestling and end his services as a producer and director. He even produced last night's Dynamite, as revealed by Tony Khan via Twitter before the commencement of the episode.

Following Rampage's taping last night, Khan bid farewell to Keith Mitchell in front of the AEW universe at Daily's Place. Fellow employees, including Sting, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Arn Anderson, and Dustin Rhodes, to name a few, also joined the ring and expressed their gratitude towards the producer.

Mitchell has served as a producer in the wrestling industry for close to four decades, working with promotions like WCW, IMPACT Wrestling, and eventually AEW (2019-2021).

Chris Jericho wants a dream match against Sting in AEW

Earlier this year, Jericho pitched the idea of facing the WCW Icon in his alter ego, The Painmaker. However, the former AEW World Champion rationalized why he has been more keen on working with younger wrestlers:

"Painmaker versus Sting, kind of my alter ego, bat versus bat," said Jericho. "It’s all there. Once again, it’s always based on the story. But one thing I’ve done really well since 2016 when I came back to WWE and worked with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, I concentrated on working with kind of guys from the younger generation because I didn’t want to see another Jericho versus Triple H match for example."

Sting vs. Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the few remaining dream matches that wrestling fans hope to see someday. Given their legendary statures, even a segment between the two would be delightful to watch.

