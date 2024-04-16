47-year-old former WWE star teases massive confrontation with Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has taken some time off from his duties in AEW lately, but he's surprisingly set to appear on this week's episode of Dynamite. An old rival of his, Lance Archer, has reacted to the announcement.

Jon Moxley won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW's Windy City Riot pay-per-view in Chicago last Friday. Recent reports have indicated that he's scheduled to defend the belt at several events in Japan over the next couple of months, up to and including Dominion in Osaka.

The Blackpool Combat Club has been busy, even with Moxley gone, but the group could face a formidable threat if Lance Archer decides to set his sights on the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Moxley and Archer have plenty of history, having clashed several times in Japan. Their most infamous battle was a Texas Death Match for Moxley's IWGP United States Championship in July 2021. The Murderhawk Monster left Mox bloodied and took the title from him that day.

It seems that Archer would like to run it back, as he took to X today and reacted to a promo advertising Jon Moxley's return to Dynamite this Wednesday:

Lance Archer isn't the only one Jon Moxley has to worry about

Becoming a World Champion in wrestling usually adds to a talent's legacy, but it very often places a target on their back as well. Such is the case with Jon Moxley after winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Tetsuya Naito.

There is no shortage of wrestlers in NJPW, AEW, and elsewhere who would love to get their hands on one of the industry's most prestigious championships. While Lance Archer is an immediate threat to Moxley's reign, The Blackpool Combat Club should also focus its attention on former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona.

Cardona is signed to NWA but recently made his AEW return for a one-off match against his idol, Adam Copeland. While The Indy God failed to win the TNT Championship, he's also got his eyes on NJPW's top title:

"I want it," wrote Cardona in regards to Moxley's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Having won such a major title from an international promotion, Moxley could be set upon by challengers from all sides, with several stars in and out of AEW looking to claim the gold for themselves.

