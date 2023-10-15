49-year-old star won't become AEW's new locker room leader until talents respect him, says legend (Exclusive)

AEW's dismissal of CM Punk meant that the promotion simultaneously lost one of its biggest stars and a talent that many considered to be a locker-room leader. This gap can be filled by a 49-year-old star, but not unless the other wrestlers respect him, says Dutch Mantell.

The star in question is none other than Adam Copeland ( fka Edge). Speaking to Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell laid out the complications surrounding the term "locker room leader":

“See, a locker room leader is not appointed. A locker room leader just pops up. He’s not gonna rule or anything. He’s opinion may be listened to.” [04:50 - 05:03]

Focusing specifically on whether Adam Copeland could fill this role, Mantell said that it is very possible, but the other talents will need to jump on board with the idea:

“But they have to respect [Adam Copeland], you know, from the get-go. I mean, he can go and help guys and do this. But I think he’ll be accepted and Christian too.” [05:04 - 05:18]

Given Adam's vast experience in the business and countless accomplishments, it shouldn't be too difficult for Copeland to garner the respect of the AEW locker room.

Another veteran believes AEW stars will "listen" to Adam Copeland

In another Sportskeeda exclusive, veteran journalist Bill Apter compared Adam Copeland's ability as a backstage leader to that of the legendary Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

Apter asserted that Copeland's more "current" perspective on wrestling and the fact that he will be rubbing shoulders with his AEW colleagues on a weekly basis will help him quickly assimilate into the role of an organic leader:

"But they [the locker room] will [listen] to Edge. They will listen to Edge because even though he’s older, he’s more of a current guy. Jake Roberts is great, but Edge said he’s gonna be there every week. Jake is there periodically, so I don’t know." [04:27 onward]

It's still the initial phase for Copeland in AEW, so the full grasp of his impact behind the scenes can not be stated. However, it seems almost certain that he will be accepted as a locker room leader within no time.

