54-year-old former WWE Intercontinental Champion is scared people will tell him to retire if he messes up in the ring

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently addressed his in-ring career and revealed he's scared to mess up in the squared circle.

The star in question is Dustin Rhodes, who is currently signed to AEW. The Natural has had a great career in professional wrestling. He has competed in multiple wrestling companies like WWE, WCW, and now AEW. Dustin's career has spanned over three decades, and is currently in his 35th year as an active performer.

In an interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes spoke about his current run in professional wrestling.

"I'm proud of myself for still hanging in there and doing what I can to elevate these youngins and to make the next set of superstars for AEW to actually get their chance to shine because we have some amazing young talent. If I can help in any way, I'm there, absolutely. I love that Tony gives me the opportunities that he does. I get a lot more nervous now, in the last five years I guess, since I turned 50. When I go out, it is nerve-racking because I cannot afford to go out there and mess up. I don't want to mess up. If I do, people are going to see that and say, 'Oh, he needs to retire,' That's something that really bothers me," he said.

The former three-time Intercontinental Champion continued:

"I have to go stay on top and keep working hard. I've been training my a*s off and making sure that I don't stumble in that ring. Listen, everybody does, but right now, I'm just focusing on whatever my next time is and what I have to do to get through that and try to put on a good show and entertain the fans like I always have. It's very humbling for me and I love it. Without the fans, it would just be empty arenas and that's no fun. We need them there every single time," he said. [H/T:Fightful]

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes recently spoke about working with Vince McMahon

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently commented on working under the former WWE President, Vince McMahon. Dustin was signed to the company under the name of Goldust, one of the most iconic characters of the 90s.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Rhodes revealed Vince McMahon's impact on the Goldust character.

"Vince was very hands-on with me, in the promo work at the beginning. He really brought out the voice - how he liked it. And the 'Remember The Name,' which I later turned into 'You Will Never Forget The Name.' All that kind of stuff, but they still both worked,” Dustin said. [From 40:25 to 40:44]

The Goldust character is one of the most memorable acts in the WWE. Rhodes found success with the character as he had multiple title reigns during his run. It will be interesting to see if the veteran ever decides to bring back the iconic character in his career.

