Dustin Rhodes sends a message to Cody Rhodes after The Rock takes his WrestleMania 40 spot

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust), who is currently signed with AEW, sent a message for his brother Cody Rhodes in the wake of him losing his WrestleMania 40 main event spot due to The Rock.

Dustin Rhodes is the half-brother of Cody Rhodes, and the duo has shared a great bond inside and outside the ring for years. While Cody is currently the top babyface in WWE, Dustin is still helping and nourishing the younger talent in AEW as a veteran.

On the recent episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare came out to make his official decision regarding the champion he will face as the 2024 Royal Rumble winner. Cody confronted Roman Reigns but announced that he would not be coming for him at WrestleMania 40, and introduced him to The Rock.

Meanwhile, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40 is expected to be made official soon. The decision is facing major backlash from the fans, with a majority of them standing up for The American Nightmare. Dustin Rhodes also seems to be supporting his brother, Cody, in this situation.

The 54-year-old took to the "X" social media platform to share the following message:

"I love you @CodyRhodes. You are a light for all of us!! #KeepSteppin."

Dustin Rhodes feels this is Cody Rhodes' year

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Dustin Rhodes opened up about Cody Rhodes possibly finishing the story in 2024, claiming he is slated for this year:

“He has a story that he's had in his mind that he has to finish. We've all heard it every single week. I finish the story and I tell him that all the time and I hope he does. I think he's probably slated for it this year. I'm at least I'm hoping. He doesn't know yet, so. We’re just kind of playing it by ear."

Well, it doesn't seem like Cody Rhodes will finish the story and win the title at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell how things will play out.

