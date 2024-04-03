54-year-old WWE legend fuels return speculation just days before WrestleMania XL

A 54-year-old WWE legend could be making his return at WrestleMania XL, according to his recently liked tweet.

The legend in question is none other than Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. Fans have been demanding Dustin's inclusion in the feud between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, leading into the main event of WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare is set to team up with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes will have a chance to finish his story against Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The feud has been one of the most heated storylines in recent memory as The Rock has made things personal with Rhodes by bringing up his late father, Dusty Rhodes, and his mother, Michelle Rubio.

On X/Twitter, Dustin Rhodes liked Taz's tweet in which the latter stated that he would pick Rhodes up after work, and then the duo could head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for WrestleMania XL.

This may be another huge tease about The Natural possibly making a shocking appearance at The Show of Shows to even the odds against The Bloodline.

Rikishi predicted Dustin Rhodes could show up at WWE WrestleMania XL to help Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently spoke about the main event storyline of WrestleMania XL between Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. While speaking on his RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast, The Samoan Stinker stated that Dustin Rhodes could return to the Stamford-based promotion to help his brother against The Bloodline.

"I kinda see, I don't know how that would work, but I would almost see his brother come out, Dustin Rhodes. You know, to really tie this story in, blah, blah, blah. You seen Uce call out The Rock, dropped the F-bombs on Rock, you know what I mean. I don't know, man. I never seen Dustin cuss like that before," Rikishi said.

The stars from AEW and WWE are often spotted attending shows of rival promotions. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan allows Dustin Rhodes to make a shocking appearance at WrestleMania XL.

