54-year-old WWE legend wants to win major AEW title before retiring

One of the top AEW stars recently opened up about winning a major title in the promotion before hanging up his boots.

The veteran in question is Dustin Rhodes. The Natural One has been a major fixture for AEW since the very beginning. Not only putting up some of the most enthralling in-ring performances, Rhodes has also been passing his knowledge and experience to develop the next crop of wrestlers for the company.

However, Dustin himself has some goals left to achieve before ending his nearly three-decade career. In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, the 54-year-old revealed that he aspires to get his hands on the AEW TNT Championship.

"If you look at my career, 35 years is such a long time. I have wrestled everybody. At this point, I just want to have fun. I would like to win the TNT Title, but you have to realize I’m almost 55 years old. Still, I want it, maybe a weeks worth run with it. It just depends on what the boss wants to do." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Dustin Rhodes competed against the current TNT Champion, Christian Cage, for the title at last week's edition of Dynamite but was unsuccessful.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes weighs to his brother being in the WrestleMania 40 main event

Despite being in AEW, Dustin Rhodes keeps an eye on his family's endeavors, namely Cody Rhodes in WWE. The American Nightmare is currently one of the favorites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania 40 alongside Roman Reigns.

However, with The Rock thrown into the mix recently, there is no clear picture as of now regarding the main event. Regardless, Dustin still hopes that his brother finishes the story, calling him a deserving candidate.

"We’ve all heard it, every single week, ‘finish the story.’ I tell him that all the time. I hope he does. I think he’s probably slated for it this year, at least I’m hoping. He doesn’t know yet. We’re just playing it by ear. He’s working hard, he’s trying his hardest to be the face of that company. It would be nice to get a payoff, the one Rhodes in the family that actually pulls it off, it’s pretty cool," he said. [H/T Fightful]

With the 2024 Royal Rumble coming up in a few days, the fans can hope to get some clarity on what exactly will unfold as the road to WrestleMania kicks off in Florida.

